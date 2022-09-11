7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 11

A Mansa court on Sunday sent the sixth and last shooter, Deepak Mundi, and his two aides in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case in seven-day police remand.

The police got Mundi’s medical done and presented him before the court on Sunday.

SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora said Mundi’s two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker have also been sent in seven-day police remand till September 17.

Mundi, who finally landed in the police net near the India-Nepal border in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday, is likely to be taken to the CIA office in Kharar for interrogation.