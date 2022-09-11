 7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case : The Tribune India

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Mundi likely to be interrogated at CIA office in Kharar

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on May 29. File

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 11

A Mansa court on Sunday sent the sixth and last shooter, Deepak Mundi, and his two aides in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case in seven-day police remand.

The police got Mundi’s medical done and presented him before the court on Sunday.

SSP Mansa Gaurav Toora said Mundi’s two associates Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker have also been sent in seven-day police remand till September 17.

Mundi, who finally landed in the police net near the India-Nepal border in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Saturday, is likely to be taken to the CIA office in Kharar for interrogation.

 

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

A complaint has alleged irregularities in July 2019 procurem...

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recee of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

The DGP says the 3 accused were planning to escape to Dubai ...

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

Candidates can check scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

SFIO arrests 'mastermind' behind incorporating shell companies with Chinese links

SFIO arrests ‘mastermind’ behind incorporating shell companies with Chinese links

The arrested person Dortse had shown himself to be a residen...

Five killed as car overturns after ramming into pole in Himachal's Una

Five killed as car overturns after ramming into pole in Himachal's Una

The accident took place at Kuthar Kalan village in early hou...


