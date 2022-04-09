7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Ropar, April 8
The district police arrested a Ludhiana resident and recovered seven firearms from him here today. The accused has been identified as Golu Rajput. He had allegedly come to Ropar district to supply arms to some unidentified person.
The Ropar SSP, Sadeep Garg, said the district police had brought notorious gangster Bagga Khan on production warrant from Faridkot jail recently to interrogate him in some other criminal case.
Following questioning of Khan the district police got some lead and Golu was nabbed when he reached Ahmedpur village to supply arms, near here today, said the SSP.
Besides, three pistols and four country made pistols 11 cartridges were also recovered from the accused, the SSP added.
Garg said during initial questioning of the accused Rajput revealed that he was dropped near Ahemedpur village by some unidentified person. The police was investigating to trace the other accused, the SSP said.
“A case under the Arms Act has been registered against Rajput,” the SSP added.
