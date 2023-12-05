Pathankot: 7 held for illegal mining; five tippers impounded

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, December 4

The Pathankot police have launched a special drive against illegal mining on the instructions from DGP Gaurav Yadav and, as a part of this drive, arrested six persons and impounded a JCB machine and five tippers loaded with mining material.

SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon said an FIR under sections of the mining act and Section 379 (IPC) was registered at the Nangal Bhur police station.

He added that he had constituted a team under ASI Rajesh Kumar and Sunil Kumar, Junior Engineer of the Mining Department, to look into the complaint that unauthorised mining activity was taking place near the Chak Chimna river. “My team nabbed all six accused. They will be produced in court tomorrow,” said SSP Dhillon.

In another incident, a team, led by ASI Sushil Kumar of Mamoon cantonment police station and JE (Mining) Abhishek Attri, raided the area falling near the Chakki river. “One person Saif Ali was arrested from the spot. A tractor-trolley was also taken into possession,” said the SSP.

