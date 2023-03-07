 7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people : The Tribune India

7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people

Argument between some people travelling in SUVs to take part in Hola Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib and kiosk owners leads into clash

7 injured in clash in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur; police say shap-edged weapons used by some people

Photo for representation.



PTI

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), March 7

At least seven people were injured in a clash between two groups in Saila Khurd town of Hoshiarpur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The injured have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Garhshankar, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Garhshankar) Daljit Singh Khakh said.

The clash broke out between kiosk owners and some people who briefly halted there on their way to Anandpur Sahib, the police said.

Some people were travelling in four SUVs to take part in the Hola Mohalla festival in Anandpur Sahib. On the way, they halted in Saila Khurd where an argument broke out with the kiosk owners, Khakh said.

The argument turned violent when some local residents threw their weight behind the kiosk owners. Sharp-edged weapons were used by some people during the clash, Khakh added.

One of the vehicles also caught fire but it was quickly brought under control. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the police said.

All the SUVs have been taken into custody and cases against both the parties are being registered at Mahilpur police station, the police said.

