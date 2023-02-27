 7 inmates booked after two Moosewala murder accused die in gang fight in Goindwal Sahib jail : The Tribune India

7 inmates booked after two Moosewala murder accused die in gang fight in Goindwal Sahib jail

Clash happened between Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi gangs

The injured jail inmates being shifted to Tarn Taran Civil Hospital on Sunday. Tribune Photo



PTI

Chandigarh, February 27

Seven prison inmates were booked Monday after two men held in connection with the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala were killed in a gang fight at Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran, police said.

Another inmate, also allegedly involved in the singer's murder last year, was injured in the clash Sunday between the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and the Lawrence Bishnoi gangs.

Both gang leaders are already in jail, booked in connection with the Moosewala murder and other cases.

Iron strips were among the objects used as gang members clashed.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, a resident of Budhlada were killed, police said. The third man, Keshav, was seriously injured.

The FIR named seven jail inmates -- Manpreet Singh Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani, Ankit Sirsa, Kashish, Rajinder, Arshad Khan and Malkit Singh.

Five of them, including Ankit and Kashish -- who are described as “shooters” -- were in jail in connection with the Moosewala murder on May 29 last year.

Mandeep Singh alias Toofan, Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, Keshav, Manpreet Singh, Charanjit Singh and Nirmal Singh had gone to the jail's block number 1 where the others gangsters were lodged, according to the FIR.

After the fight, Toofan and Mohna were declared brought dead at the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. Keshav was admitted there.

Police are investigating what triggered the clash between the two groups.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Mansa district last year.

As he and two others were driving to Jawahar Ke village, their jeep was intercepted and six men opened fire.

Goldy Brar, who is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, later claimed responsibility for the murder.

The men booked after Sunday's clash have been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.  

#Jaggu Bhagwanpuria #Lawrence Bishnoi #Punjab gangsters #Sidhu Moosewala #Tarn Taran

