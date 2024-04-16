Ferozepur: 7 kg heroin, Rs 36 lakh drug money seized

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 15

In a major haul of drugs along with arms and ammunition ahead of the Lok Sabha election, the sleuths from Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) have nabbed a drug peddler having links with cross border drug smugglers and recovered 7 kg heroin along with Rs 36 lakh drug money, besides arms and ammunition. The seized firearms included one pistol (.32 bore along with magazine) with 5 live rounds, one rifle (.315 bore) with 5 live rounds and magazine, and 2 pistols (.30 bore) with 10 rounds and magazine.

The SSP addresses press conference on the seizure.

A .32 bore pistol, live rounds also recovered Following the inputs, a trap was laid during which one of the accused, Manjit Singh, was nabbed and the consignment of heroin along with drug money, besides arms and ammunition, including one pistol (.32 bore with magazine and five live rounds) besides a phone and a car were recovered from him. — Saumya Mishra, Ferozepur SSP

While divulging the details, SSP Saumya Mishra said that the CIA sleuths had received inputs that the accused, identified as Manjit Singh, alias Mani, Rohit Sethi and Bhuvnesh Chopra, alias Ashish, all residents of Ferozepur district, had alleged links with Pakistani smugglers and were involved in smuggling of heroin. “Following the inputs, a trap was laid during which one of the accused, Manjit Singh, was nabbed and the consignment of heroin along with drug money, besides arms and ammunition including one pistol (.32 bore with magazine and five live rounds) besides a phone and a car were recovered from him,” said the SSP.

“As per information provided by Manjit, a raid was conducted at the residence of other accused during which two pistols (.30 bore along with ten live rounds), one rifle (.315 bore with magazine and five live rounds) were recovered. The police has launched a manhunt to nab the other accused also,” said the SSP, adding that the accused Manjit had already been booked by the police at Mohali and Patiala.

The SSP said that the police have booked him under Sections 21, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act at Sadar police station.

Meanwhile, in another case, police have nabbed a person, identified as Karamjit Singh, alias Mann, alias Gola, alias Gurdial Singh, and have recovered 220 gram heroin and Rs 1.65 lakh drug money from an area near Bandala village. The accused has been booked under Sections 21-B, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Arif Ke police station.

