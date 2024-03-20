7 labourers hurt in furnace blast at Mandi Gobindgarh

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19

Seven labourers were injured during a blast in a furnace of CS Casting Private Limited at Mandi Gobindgarh today. Molten iron fell on the victims, leading to the injuries.

They were rushed to the Mandi Gobindgarh Civil Hospital. Two among them, who had suffered serious burn injuries, were rushed to the DMCH in Ludhiana.

The incident occurred when a rope of the crane attached to the furnace unit gave way. The injured have been identified as Umesh Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Avadesh, Raja Kumar, Banke Yadav and Bhola Singh.

SHO Malkit Singh said the police had inspected the site and the statements of the injured were being recorded. Furnace owner Rohit Garg expressed regret over the accident and said his priority was to save the lives of the injured.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fatehgarh Sahib #Mandi