7 labourers hurt in furnace blast at Mandi Gobindgarh

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 19
Seven labourers were injured during a blast in a furnace of CS Casting Private Limited at Mandi Gobindgarh today. Molten iron fell on the victims, leading to the injuries.
They were rushed to the Mandi Gobindgarh Civil Hospital. Two among them, who had suffered serious burn injuries, were rushed to the DMCH in Ludhiana.
The incident occurred when a rope of the crane attached to the furnace unit gave way. The injured have been identified as Umesh Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Avadesh, Raja Kumar, Banke Yadav and Bhola Singh.
SHO Malkit Singh said the police had inspected the site and the statements of the injured were being recorded. Furnace owner Rohit Garg expressed regret over the accident and said his priority was to save the lives of the injured.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...