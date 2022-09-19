7 Muktsar schools fail water purity test in August

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 18

Of the 24 water samples collected by the Health Department from various government schools and waterworks in the district in August, 10 have failed the potability test.

Notably, all these schools and waterworks are in Malout subdivision. After getting the report, the Health Department has now written to the departments concerned to change the water source immediately.

The schools that failed the water potability test are Government Primary School, Sikhwala; Government Senior Secondary School, Sikhwala; Government Primary School, Roranwali; Government High School, Karam Patti; Government Primary School, Karam Patti; Government Primary School, Burj Sidhwan; Government Primary School, Alamwala II.

Sources said the water samples were collected from taps and had bacterial contamination. Further, the waterworks of Alamwala, Raniwala and Sikhwala villages, too, have failed to clear the potability test.

Notably, the water samples are sent to the State Public Health Laboratory at Kharar for testing.

Dr Ranju Singla, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Muktsar, said: “Our teams randomly collect water samples. After getting the test reports, we immediately ask the departments concerned to change their source of water. Further, chlorination is recommended for the water source.”