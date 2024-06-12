Sangrur: 7 quintals of poppy pods seized, 3 held

Sangrur, June 11
A team of the CIA staff, Sangrur, arrested three persons and seized from them seven quintals of ‘bhuki chura post’ (pieces of poppy pods) at Lehra. A case under Sections of 15/25/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against four persons.
The accused are Gurjit Singh, Satgur Singh and Kuldip Sharma of Raidharana village while the arrest of another accused Kuldip Singh of Ghorenab village, is yet to be made.
As per the police, they got information that four persons were selling poppy pods. On this, the CIA team conducted a raid, nabbed three of them and seized seven quintals and 10 kilogram of pieces of poppy pods from their possession. The police also seized their car.
In another case, during checking of vehicles and suspected persons, a team of the Special Task Force seized 65 grams of heroin from Ravinder Singh of Sangrur. A case under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him.
