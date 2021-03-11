7 school heads summoned over plate-snatching video

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 17

After a video of some school heads “snatching” plates during lunch at a recent Chief Minister’s event went viral, the Education Department today summoned seven schools principals to Chandigarh on May 20. They are suspected of shooting the video and sharing it on social media.

The incident took place on May 10, when during lunch, teachers were seen jostling for plates, which was recorded by some teachers and shared on the social media. A communication by the Director General of School Education to DEOs of Fazilka and Gurdaspur stated seven school heads had been accused of tarnishing the department’s image. Disciplinary action would be initiated if they fail to show up. The Democratic Teachers Front Punjab said instead of acting against school heads, the government should punish officials for lax arrangements.