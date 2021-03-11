7 school heads summoned over plate-snatching video

Chandigarh, May 17
After a video of some school heads “snatching” plates during lunch at a recent Chief Minister’s event went viral, the Education Department today summoned seven schools principals to Chandigarh on May 20. They are suspected of shooting the video and sharing it on social media.
The incident took place on May 10, when during lunch, teachers were seen jostling for plates, which was recorded by some teachers and shared on the social media. A communication by the Director General of School Education to DEOs of Fazilka and Gurdaspur stated seven school heads had been accused of tarnishing the department’s image. Disciplinary action would be initiated if they fail to show up. The Democratic Teachers Front Punjab said instead of acting against school heads, the government should punish officials for lax arrangements.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Powered by crude oil and food products, wholesale inflation at 9-year high
In the WPI basket, the index for the fuel and power group wa...
Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz
Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...
CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project
Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...
Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured in grenade attack by burqa-clad terrorist in J-K’s Baramulla
Pillion rider wearing a burqa walked to window of wine shop ...