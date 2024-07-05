7-year-old’s body found in Moga drain

Faridkot, July 4
The police fished out body of a 7-year-old child from a drain in Lohara village of Moga on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Sukhman, whose father Baldev Singh had died two years ago.
Sukhman was living with his mother Veerpal Kaur. The police said Veerpal had been missing for the last three days.
Investigating Officer Sanjiv Kumar said, “We have initiated the probe and are searching for Veerpal.” “There are several injury marks on the body of Sukhman. It seems someone first killed him and then threw the body in the drain,” said sources.
