7 yrs on, Abohar MC launches drive to move stray animals to cattle pound

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, February 10

The Municipal Corporation has launched a drive to and move stray animals, especially bulls, to the state-owned cattle pound in Fazilka’s Salemshah village and local gaushala located on the Abohar-Fazilka road. Sanitary Inspectors Kartar Singh and Jaswinder Singh said experts were called from Salemshah to help local staff catch and load the bulls in trucks. Around 12 bulls, which had turned wild in the recent past, were targeted in the first phase of the drive.

DC-cum-MC Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal had recently discussed ways to tackle the menace at a meeting with gaushala managements and traders associations.

In September 2015, philanthropist Surinder Batra had donated Rs 4 crore to develop a second gaushala on the old Fazilka road in Abohar. Within a week, a drive to shift stray cattle to the new premises had to be halted when people from nearby villages abandoned over 1,000 animals on the periphery of the town.

On November 25, 2018, AAP MLAs Harpal Singh Cheema and Kultar Singh Sandhwan threatened to pursue a legal case against the state government if it failed to find a solution to the stray menace.

AAP MLA Aman Arora had joined party workers, who were staging a dharna outside Nehru Park, against the stray animal menace.