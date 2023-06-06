700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

Chandigarh, June 6
Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal Tuesday sought intervention of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in the matter of 700 Indian students facing deportation from Canada.
In a letter to Jaishankar, Dhaliwal also sought time to meet him over the issue.
As many as 700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, are facing deportation from Canada after the authorities in that country found “admission offer letters” to educational institutions to be fake. The matter came to light in March when these students applied for permanent residency in Canada.
“I have also sought time to meet EAM so that the whole matter can be brought to the attention of the GOI personally,” Dhaliwal said.
In the letter to the EAM, Dhaliwal said, “These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters…” “I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including High Commission of Canada and government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported,” wrote Dhaliwal.
These students should not be deported and given work permits considering their visas, he said.
Dhaliwal also appealed to the people of Punjab that before going abroad or sending their children for studies, the details of the college and the record of the travel agent must be checked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India is a vibrant democracy, go to Delhi and see for yourself: White House ahead of PM Modi’s state visit to US
US allays concerns about the health of democracy in India
NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades
The network, which operated in the darknet and used cryptocu...
Farmers seeking sunflower MSP cane-charged in Kurukshetra, many detained
Traffic restored on NH44 after administration clears road of...
700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention
In a letter to EAM Jaishankar, Dhaliwal also sought time to ...
Odisha government revises train accident death toll to 288
83 bodies kept at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other hospitals yet ...