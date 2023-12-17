700 teachers to boycott exam over unpaid salaries

Patiala, December 16
Approximately 700 teaching faculty members of Punjabi University, who are members of the Punjabi University Teacher Association (PUTA), have announced to boycott the examination starting from December 18 if the salaries are not released.
The university has released the salaries of the non-teaching staff, but not of teachers for November.
PUTA vice-president Maninder Singh said, “The teachers are yet to receive salaries of November. We have decided to boycott the semester examinations till our salaries are released.”
Director of the Educational Multimedia Research Centre Daljit Ami said, “The university requires nearly Rs 39 crore every month to meet its obligations to the employees along with pensioners.”
