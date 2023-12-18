Fazilka: 1971 war veterans, martyrs’ kin honoured

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, December 17

The widows and kin of martyrs who laid down their lives in the Fazilka sector during the 1971 Indo-Pak war were honoured at Asafwala War Memorial during Vijay Diwas celebrations here today.

Maj-Gen DS Bisht, GOC, Amogh Division, interacted with the widows and war veterans. Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain, Commander, 67 Infantry Brigade, honoured the family members of martyrs.War veterans Col RS Sodhi, Col HS Gill and Lt Col KR Verma were honoured.

