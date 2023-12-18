Fazilka: 1971 war veterans, martyrs’ kin honoured

Fazilka, December 17
The widows and kin of martyrs who laid down their lives in the Fazilka sector during the 1971 Indo-Pak war were honoured at Asafwala War Memorial during Vijay Diwas celebrations here today.
Maj-Gen DS Bisht, GOC, Amogh Division, interacted with the widows and war veterans. Brigadier Maneesh Kumar Jain, Commander, 67 Infantry Brigade, honoured the family members of martyrs.War veterans Col RS Sodhi, Col HS Gill and Lt Col KR Verma were honoured.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Record 78 Opposition MPs suspended from Parliament in a day amid chaos over security breach
Monday’s action takes total number of opposition MPs suspend...
Government wants to bulldoze key Bills without Opposition, dissent: Congress after more MPs suspended
All democratic norms have been thrown into dustbin by ‘autoc...
Delhi excise policy case: ED issues fresh summons to CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the federal agency ...
Dawood Ibrahim: A death that wasn't — how two unrelated incidents sparked speculation in India
On Sunday, the news fuelled speculation among social media u...
Punjab announces 4% hike in dearness allowance to its employees
Will be effective from December 1