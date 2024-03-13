71 lakh Punjab consumers got zero power bill: Harbhajan Singh ETO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 12

Power and Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said today that 70,86,273 domestic consumers in the state had got exemption from paying electricity bills under the zero bill scheme till date during the current fiscal year of 2023-24.

The free 300 units per month and 600 units per billing cycle was extended to 77,23,309 domestic consumers of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

The minister said this represented a significant increase from 22,48,065 consumers who benefited from 200 units of free power supply per month during 2021-22. He stated that this initiative had been instrumental in providing relief to 90 per cent domestic consumers, particularly in the face of rising inflation and energy costs.

Divulging district-wise detail of beneficiaries, he said 7,43,631 domestic consumers from Ludhiana, 5,21,301 from Patiala, 5,15,352 from Amritsar, 4,60,033 from Hoshiarpur, 4,13,788 from Sri Muktsar Sahib,3,96,757 from Gurdaspur, 3,95,369 from Jalandhar, 3,78,330 from Ropar, 3,30,010 from TarnTaran, 3,01,901, from Kapurthala, 2,96, 757 from SBS Nagar, 2,88,499 from SAS Nagar, 2,83,177 from Bathinda, 2,57, 264 from Fatehgarh Sahib, 2,35,670 from Sangrur, 2,13,871 from Moga, 1,93,159 from Ferozepur, 1,98,061 from Barnala, 1,88,785 from Mansa, 1,70,039 from Pathankot, 1,42,580 from Faridkot, 97,553 from Malerkotla and 64,386 from Fazilka received zero power bill in 2024-25 fiscal year.

