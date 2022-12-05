72 thefts in Ferozepur schools in 11 months

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, December 4

Amidst the rising number of theft incidents in the region, schools have become a “soft target” of bootleggers and druggies who often decamp with the equipment to make a quick buck. According to sources, 72 theft cases have been reported in various schools in the district so far this year. Of these, 22 were reported in government schools of the Mamdot block.

The stolen items include desktop computers, CCTV cameras, DVRs, projectors, sound systems, RO systems, music players, inverters, fans, gas cylinders and ration items like wheat bags, pulses, etc.

Only 20 have watchmen A source in the Education Department said at present there are 612 primary and 229 middle schools in the entire district

“Only 20 schools have watchmen, making the other schools easy targets for the thieves,” said a department official

In the latest theft that occurred yesterday, 34 iron gates, fans, tubelights and switches, along with electric cables and sanitary items, including taps of hostel rooms were stolen from the District Institute for Education and Training situated on the outskirts of the city. When contacted, Principal Seema said the matter came to light when she was taking a round of the hostel. Following a complaint lodged by her, the police registered an FIR under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

District Education Officer (E) Rajiv Chhabra said whenever a theft case is reported in a school, the matter is immediately brought into the knowledge of the police and senior officials of the department. “We have also written to the Deputy Commissioner and the SSP regarding this matter,” said Chhabra.

