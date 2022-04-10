72-yr-old widow to get pension

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, April 9

After The Tribune highlighted the plight of a 72-year-old widow who had been struggling to get old age pension and to enrol as a voter for the past 10 years, the Sangrur administration has come to her rescue. The administration has now enrolled her as a voter and fulfilled all formalities for her pension.

“We have handed over her the voter identity card. We have also fulfilled all formalities for her pension and it will start in coming few days,” said Dirba SDM Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Mirch has been living in a decrepit hut on the Gamdi road in Dirba town. She had claimed that her husband died around 14 years ago while her son stayed separately. She neither has any source of income nor any proper place to stay. —