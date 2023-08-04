75 Aam Aadmi Clinics to be set up soon: Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

As many as 75 new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be established soon. The state government has set up 583 such clinics so far.

Chief Secretary Anurag Verma stated this in a press release issued yesterday after a virtual meet with all deputy commissioners to review the progress towards setting up these clinics.

At the meeting, the Chief Secretary asked the DCs to complete the work of setting up 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the next 10 days. Verma directed the DCs to visit 10 per cent of the Aam Aadmi Clinics in their districts every month.

