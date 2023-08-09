76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Gurdaspur, August 8
Seventy-six years after they were separated from each other, a Ludhiana-based man walked over to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor to meet his sister living in the neighbouring country.
A Pakistan-based social media influencer Nasir Dhillon acted as the facilitator of this meeting, which was held yesterday. He started a YouTube channel “Punjabi Lehar” in 2016, which helps find separated kin on both sides of the border.
Last year, Dhillon had uploaded a video in which Sakina Bi of Gurdas village in Pakistan’s Sheikhupura district could be seen appealing to her brother Gurmail Singh Grewal of Jassowal Sudan village in Ludhiana district to come and meet her. The video was noticed by Jagtar Singh, Sarpanch, Jassowal Sudan village.
On his part, Jagtar got in touch with Dhillon and informed him that Grewal belonged to his village. He also informed him that Grewal would be coming to Pakistan on August 7. Dhillon informed Sakina Bi, who arrived at the Darbar Sahib shrine yesterday along with 16 of her relatives, which included her daughters and sons-in-law. Grewal was accompanied by panch Pritpal Singh Brar. The brother and sister exchanged gifts, which included biscuits, a watch and a Rakhi. Dhillon has facilitated scores of such meetings in which blood relatives separated during Partition get a chance to meet each other.
