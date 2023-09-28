7K teachers trained under programme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 27

The School Education Department conducted a comprehensive two-day teachers’ training programme on the Business Blasters. Approximately 7,000 teachers from 2,000 schools across 23 districts of the state participated in this special programme.

The training programme covered various aspects, including problem-solving, team work, negotiation, innovation, and other entrepreneurial skills. Additionally, special sessions focused on motivation, teamwork, and real-world situations.