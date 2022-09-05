7th Pay commission for lecturers to be implemented, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh, September 5
CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the 7th Pay Commission for lecturers would be implemented.
Making this announcement on Teacher’s Day, the CM said guest faculty could be employed and they would also get enhanced pay.
The new payscales will be implemented from October 1. It was a long-pending demand of teachers.
