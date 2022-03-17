8.65 lakh to get vaccinated in 12-14 age group

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Raj Kamal Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, today inaugurated the Covid vaccination drive for 12-14 year age group at the Mohali Civil Hospital. Punjab has set a target to vaccinate 8.65 lakh beneficiaries in this age group.

Chaudhary said on the recommendation of an expert group, the vaccination programme has been expanded to 12-14 age group. He said only Corbevax vaccine would be administered to the beneficiaries to this age group. —