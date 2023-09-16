8 school kids hurt in pile-up

Tribune News Service

Ropar, September 15

Eight schoolchildren suffered minor injuries when their bus was involved in a pile-up with two trucks on the Ropar bypass today. The injured were discharged after being administered first aid.

The mishap occurred around 4 pm when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes in a bid to save a cyclist. It was hit by the second truck, which was following it, and the school bus crashed into the pile-up.

The children were taken to the Ropar Civil Hospital where doctors discharged them after administering first aid. No case was registered as no complaint was filed.

