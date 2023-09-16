8 school kids hurt in pile-up

Ropar, September 15
Eight schoolchildren suffered minor injuries when their bus was involved in a pile-up with two trucks on the Ropar bypass today. The injured were discharged after being administered first aid.
The mishap occurred around 4 pm when a truck driver suddenly applied brakes in a bid to save a cyclist. It was hit by the second truck, which was following it, and the school bus crashed into the pile-up.
The children were taken to the Ropar Civil Hospital where doctors discharged them after administering first aid. No case was registered as no complaint was filed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...