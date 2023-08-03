8-year-old girl raped by teenager in Hoshiarpur

PTI

Hoshiarpur, August 3

An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the 16-year-old accused came to the girl's house when she was alone and allegedly raped her, Dasuya DSP Balbir Singh said.

The girl narrated the incident to her mother after she returned home, following which the police were informed, Singh said.

Based on the complaint by the girl's mother, the teenager was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the DSP said.

Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, he added.

