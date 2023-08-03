8-year-old girl raped by teenager in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, August 3
An eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager here, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place on Wednesday when the 16-year-old accused came to the girl's house when she was alone and allegedly raped her, Dasuya DSP Balbir Singh said.
The girl narrated the incident to her mother after she returned home, following which the police were informed, Singh said.
Based on the complaint by the girl's mother, the teenager was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the DSP said.
Efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh
Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...
Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...
Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case
Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...
17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley
Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...
Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque
Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...