80-ft canal breach in Abohar, wheat crop comes under water

Abohar, December 25

An 80-foot-wide breach in Malukpura canal near Kikar Khera village, about 10 km from here, wreaked havoc as hundreds of acres with wheat and other crops were inundated.

Balluana MLA and Fazilka DC at the spot.

In February 2022, a 70-foot wide breach developed in the Malukpura minor near the Kala Tibba area, causing damage to about 400 acres of cotton fields. A breach occurred in this canal in 2021 as well, while another one, in November 2020, near Hanumangarh road, damaged crops and a private school as well.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Dr Senu Duggal, who reached the site to take stock of the situation, said there was a rupture in the canal last night after which water was cut off from the head works with immediate effect. The irrigation department officials were asked to close the gap as soon as possible and to divert water in the nearby drain, the DC said. The officials of the revenue department have been asked to send a report regarding the damage caused due to the breach, she added.

Executive Engineer Sukhjit Singh said there is a gap of about 80 foot and the department has slashed the water supply in the canal. The repair can be undertaken only after the canal dries up, he said.

The Fazilka DC, and Balluana MLA Amandeep Singh Musafir Goldy, reportedly talked to the farmers and assured that the administration will provide all possible help to the affected. The water course that had to be broken to drain out the water, will also be repaired on priority basis, the DC said.

