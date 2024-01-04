80% in classes 3-5 can’t read Punjabi, English paragraphs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 3

The government’s aim to provide the world-class education in its schools looks like a distant dream. A baseline survey of students has raised question mark on the learning levels of students in Punjabi, English and mathematics.

Approximately, 11,000 children were assessed. Under the baseline assessment, a student’s knowledge on a subject prior to instruction is assessed.

As per the baseline assessment of primary (Standard III to V) students, just 39 per cent children can read a story in Punjabi language. Besides, 4 per cent can’t even recognise letters; 15 per cent can’t recognise anything beyond letters; 22 per cent can recognise just words and 20 per cent can read paragraphs.

Similarly in mathematics, just 37 per cent know how to do division and subtraction. The most disturbing fact is that 2 per cent children can’t even recognise the numbers, 8 per cent can recognise numbers just up to 9 and 16 per cent don’t have any knowledge of mathematics beyond recognising numbers between 11 and 99.

When it comes to English language skills, there are just 20 per cent students who can read a story. Three per cent can’t even recognise letters; 6 per cent can recognise capital letters and 23 per cent can recognise small letters. The level of 30 per cent students is that they can read just words and 17 per cent can read sentences.