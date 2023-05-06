80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively, on Friday dedicated 80 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to people, taking the tally of such operational clinics to 580 in the state.

Addressing the gathering here, Mann said 580 clinics have been opened in three phases to offer free healthcare. He said these clinics had already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to the people. He said 25.63 lakh patients from across the state had benefitted from these clinics so far with 41 diagnostic tests being provided free of cost. As many as 1.78 lakh patients had already undergone these tests.

The CM said these clinics had helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively. He said 80 drugs were being provided free of cost to patients at these clinics.

“Most common ailments being reported are hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments and seasonal outbreaks like viral fever,” Mann revealed.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Mann reminded him that the people of the state were fed up with experienced politicians.

He alleged these leaders had confined themselves in the high walls of their palatial residences due to which people had ousted them from the state. He alleged these leaders had always fooled the common man due to which they were rejected by the people.

Mann said the state government was laying special thrust on the improvement of the education sector in the state. He said Punjab was today a power surplus state and the state was having stock of coal for 37 days to generate power as compared to the past when threat of darkness loomed in the state.

“Today, every sector of the state whether it is agriculture, industry or domestic is getting uninterrupted power,” he claimed.

He said the state government has so far given more than 29,000 jobs to the eligible youth in the state. He said merit and transparency were the pillars of the entire recruitment process. Mann said more jobs would be provided to youth based on their eligibility and capabilities.

Kejriwal said these clinics were first opened in Delhi and now successfully replicated in Punjab. He hailed the state government for taking several pro-people and development-oriented initiatives in the state. He said while the Delhi Government opened 500 clinics in five years, Punjab surpassed that figure in almost a year.