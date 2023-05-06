 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened : The Tribune India

80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened

80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics opened

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Ludhiana on Friday. tribune photo: himanshu mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 5

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Delhi, Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal, respectively, on Friday dedicated 80 new Aam Aadmi Clinics to people, taking the tally of such operational clinics to 580 in the state.

Addressing the gathering here, Mann said 580 clinics have been opened in three phases to offer free healthcare. He said these clinics had already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to the people. He said 25.63 lakh patients from across the state had benefitted from these clinics so far with 41 diagnostic tests being provided free of cost. As many as 1.78 lakh patients had already undergone these tests.

25 lakh have benefited: CM

25.63 lakh patients from across the state have so far benefited from these clinics

41 diagnostic tests are being done free of cost and 1.78 lakh persons have undergone these

80 drugs are being provided free of cost to patients at these clinics, said CM Bhagwant Mann

The CM said these clinics had helped the government in preparing a database for checking the various diseases prevalent in the state and combating them effectively. He said 80 drugs were being provided free of cost to patients at these clinics.

“Most common ailments being reported are hypertension, diabetes, skin ailments and seasonal outbreaks like viral fever,” Mann revealed.

Taking a dig at former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Mann reminded him that the people of the state were fed up with experienced politicians.

He alleged these leaders had confined themselves in the high walls of their palatial residences due to which people had ousted them from the state. He alleged these leaders had always fooled the common man due to which they were rejected by the people.

Mann said the state government was laying special thrust on the improvement of the education sector in the state. He said Punjab was today a power surplus state and the state was having stock of coal for 37 days to generate power as compared to the past when threat of darkness loomed in the state.

“Today, every sector of the state whether it is agriculture, industry or domestic is getting uninterrupted power,” he claimed.

He said the state government has so far given more than 29,000 jobs to the eligible youth in the state. He said merit and transparency were the pillars of the entire recruitment process. Mann said more jobs would be provided to youth based on their eligibility and capabilities.

Kejriwal said these clinics were first opened in Delhi and now successfully replicated in Punjab. He hailed the state government for taking several pro-people and development-oriented initiatives in the state. He said while the Delhi Government opened 500 clinics in five years, Punjab surpassed that figure in almost a year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Drunk Indian-origin driver kills 2 teenagers in US car crash

2
J & K

5 Army personnel killed in blast during anti-terrorist operation in J-K's Rajouri

3
Himachal

Chandigarh-Manali highway blocked following landslide in Himachal's Mandi

4
Punjab

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Atwal joins BJP

5
Nation

Do not use terrorism for diplomatic point-scoring: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

6
Chandigarh

Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test in 'molestation' case

7
Diaspora

Video: Sikh restaurant owner 'receives' threats over anti-Khalistan video in London, alleges miscreants 'licked pictures of wife, daughter and threatened to rape them'

8
Delhi

YouTuber Agastay Chauhan dies in horrific bike crash while trying to reach 300 kmph speed

9
Patiala

Patiala contractor's murderer arrested; police say business rivalry behind crime

10
Diaspora

'Sydney temple defaced with anti-India graffiti'

Don't Miss

View All
Yuvraj Singh’s funny take on spat between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli; ‘advises’ soft drink company to sign them for its ‘thand rakh’ campaign
Trending

Yuvraj Singh 'advises' soft drink company to sign Gautam Gambhir, Virat Kohli for its 'thand rakh' campaign

City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral
Trending

UP Police cashes in on Virat-Gambhir face-off, its tweet goes viral

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Top News

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

Fresh firefight begins in J-K’s Rajouri

5 Army personnel were killed and a major was injured on Frid...

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

Charles to be crowned King in thousand-year-old Coronation ceremony

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

SCO: EAM also rejects China overtures to keep LAC aside

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser

Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...


Cities

View All

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

PIDB set to invite fresh bids for Urban Estate convention centre

Residents of Sultanwind Road localities complain of contaminated water supply

Gang of robbers busted, 1 held

4th accused held in firing case

Slain Suri’s brother alleges gunshots fired at him, police say matter under investigation

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

FIR registered over ‘favour’ granted to GMSH chemist

MRI, CT machines on the blink at PGI Emergency; patients peeved

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

2 illegal rehab centres raided in P’kula, 37 inmates rescued

Two women among 4 held for snatching chain

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Teen stabbed to death near Sarai Kale Khan

Cyber criminals posing as Army men arrested

Rs 1,086 crore dues pending, over 100 unsold flats sealed in Noida

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: People with disabilities, elderly cast vote from home

Jagir Kaur: Release ‘Bandi Singhs’

Dalit leader Chandan Grewal returns to AAP

Sushil Kumar Rinku a traitor, voters will teach him lesson, says Navjot Sidhu

Day after, another shot at petrol station in US

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Plumes of dust irk commuters

Policewoman suspended for wrongly indicting shopkeeper

‘Illegal’ constructions go unchecked in Zone D areas: PAC to MC chief

Guv remembers Ramgarhia, ex-Prez

Health Dept pulls up socks, prepares to tackle dengue

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

Medical college empanelled for cochlear implant surgery

People above 40 vulnerable to heart diseases: Interventional cardiologist

Punjabi blogging need of hour, says varsity Vice-Chancellor

Over 500 students take part in inter-polytechnic tech fest

Awareness drive on energy conservation