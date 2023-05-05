80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to be opened today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will dedicate 80 more Aam Aadmi Clinics to people of the state on Friday in Ludhiana.

A spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said with this, around 580 Aam Aadmi Clinics would become operational in the state. In the first phase, 100 clinics were dedicated followed by 404 in the second phase, and now 80 clinics would be opened. A dream project of the Chief Minister, the Aam Aadmi Clinics have already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, the clinics provide free treatment and diagnostic facilities to the people. So far, 25.63 lakh patients from across the state have benefitted from these clinics. As many as 41 diagnostic tests are provided at the clinics.