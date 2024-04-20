Sangrur: 80-yr-old dies as roof caves in

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, April 19

An 80-year-old woman died while her son and daughter-in-law sustained serious injuries when the roof of a hall in a house collapsed last night at Gharachon village, near Bhawanigarh. The injured were referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Harjinder Gharachon, press secretary, BKU (Ugrahan), urged the government to provide relief to the victims.

