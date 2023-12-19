'84 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi Court asks Jagdish Tytler's lawyer to file details of previous cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 18

A Delhi court on Monday asked Congress leader Jagdish Tytler’s lawyer to file details of FIRs registered by the Delhi Police and the CBI in Pul Bangash anti-Sikh riots and the outcomes of the probe and trials in all these cases.

Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. Three people were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination.

In its chargesheet filed on May 20, the CBI alleged that Tytler “incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, which resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh. On Monday, Tytler appeared through video-conferencing.

Special judge Rakesh Syal deferred the matter to January 9 after the defence counsel said certified copies of previous chargesheets had not been received. (With agency inputs)

