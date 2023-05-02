84 MBBS doctors awarded degrees

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, May 1

The annual convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Government Medical College was held here today.

As many as 84 medical graduates (MBBS) of the 2017 batch were awarded degrees. As many as 28 students were given gold and silver medals and one student, Dr Palak Gupta, was given the best graduate student award. Dr SK Jindal, Professor Emeritus, PGIMER, Chandigarh, was the chief guest and gave the degrees to the doctors.