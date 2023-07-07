’84 riots: Delhi court asks record room official to furnish documents

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 6

A Delhi court on Thursday issued a fresh notice to the person in-charge of the record room of a trial court to produce the documents of a case against senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with alleged Pul Bangash killings during the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

Around 3,000 people, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in Delhi in the aftermath of assassination of the then PM Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984.

Three persons were killed and a gurdwara was torched in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand issued the notice to the record room in-charge at a Karkardooma court, where the case was earlier being heard, directing him/her to produce the case record by Friday.

The CBI told the court that a reminder had been sent to the FSL to expedite the process for the examination of Tytler’s voice samples. & PTI