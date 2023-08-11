’84 riots: Tytler seeks nod to appear virtually

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 10

Citing security reasons, Congress leader and 1984 Pul Bangash killings case accused Jagdish Tytler on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to appear before it through video conferencing.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand was likely to take up Tytler’s plea on Friday, his advocate Manu Sharma was reported having said.

The advocate sought the court’s permission for Tytler’s appearance remotely, citing a protest by the Sikh community during his appearance on August 5 when the court accepted his bail bond and posted the matter for hearing on August 11.

Earlier, Special Judge Vikas Dhull had granted anticipatory bail to former Union minister Tytler in the case. Around 3,000 persons, mostly Sikhs, had died in the riots in the national capital in the aftermath of the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984. (With PTI inputs)

