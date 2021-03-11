85 first-time MLAs back to classroom

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 28

Come Tuesday and the 85 first-time MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha will return to the classroom. Having little knowledge of the working of the House, the MLAs have been invited to learn “the tricks of the trade”.

A three-day session, being organised in association with the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, will be conducted through lectures by parliamentarians, legislators and officers.

From the importance of holistic health to the process of legislative and financial business in the Assembly; and from committee systems to the importance of question hour — the MLAs will get lessons in all aspects of business of the House. The need for training the legislators was felt as 73 percent of the legislators are first-time MLAs.