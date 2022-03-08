856 Punjab students evacuated from Ukraine: Police

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 7

Of the total 992 students from the state reported to be stuck in Ukraine, the Police Department claimed that 856 had been evacuated till Monday evening. While the data of 992 students was provided by the Centre, the state police could verify 859 students in the state and 856 of them had returned home, said ADGP MF Farooqui, who is also the nodal officer of the state for handling the crisis.

Ukraine returnee Khushwinder Kaur (24) with her mother.

The data was compiled after the families of these stranded students contacted the district administrative authorities across the state on the helpline numbers provided.

So far, the police could contact the families of 859 students as the information about others was found to be incorrect. “We are still working on it,” said Farooqui.

The details collected from various districts revealed that among the stranded students in Ukraine, Amritsar had 121 students, of which 120 have been evacuated. In Bathinda all 28, Faridkot 7, Fatehgarh Sahib 12, Ferozepur 19, Gurdaspur 72, Jalandhar 106, Kapurthala 48, Ludhiana 119, SAS Nagar 54, SBS Nagar 14, Muktsar 23 and Tarn Taran 33 students have returned home. Also, 22 of 23 in Mansa, 50 of 58 in Patiala, 26 of 32 in Ropar, 4 of 32 in Pathankot, 31 of 32 in Sangrur, 1 of 2 in Malkerkotla, 65 of 71 in Hoshiarpur, and 2 of 17 students in Barnala are back home. —

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis