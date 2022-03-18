86 first-time legislators take oath in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Enthusiasm, camaraderie in treasury benches mark first Assembly session

86 first-time legislators take oath in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other ruling party MLAs at Vidhan Sabha on Thursday

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, March 17

The first session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha convened today was different than that of previous Assemblies, as 86 first-time MLAs took oath. Both the Leader of the House, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Pro tem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar are also first-time MLAs.

Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann on his way to Assembly. Pradeep Tewari

By far, this is the first time that such a large number of “newbies” have made it to the House. As a result, even the CISF personnel posted at the roundabout just outside the Vidhan Sabha, too, had trouble recognising the newly-elected MLAs. The MLAs had not been allotted the government vehicles and came on their own private vehicles, many with their excited family members.

Gone was the hustle bustle created by the police escort vehicles of politicians seen in each session. In place of these police vehicles were cars full of ordinary party workers gathered near the Vidhan Sabha, giving the feel of a fair.

AAP MLAs come out of the Assembly

Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, the MLA from Nabha, came riding a bicycle, saying his entire life he had no other means of transportation. He was stopped by the CISF cops and only after they found his name on the list provided by the Vidhan Sabha, did they let him go.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann

Inside the premises of the decked-up building, the first-time MLAs and families of some of them seemed lost, even as they revelled being in the media glare. Malout MLA Dr Baljit Kaur’s husband Daljit Singh and daughters Navneet and Rheadeep stood on one side. “We are really proud of her and enjoy seeing her basking in glory. But we don’t want to get carried away like families of traditional politicians. Her political foray is her way of giving back to society,” they said.

Inside the House, the newly-elected MLAs were administered oath of office by Nijjar. Just before the session started formally, Aman Arora of AAP walked across the floor and greeted all Opposition MLAs. First, 12 women MLAs were administered oath. This was followed by their male colleagues being called out one by one and being administered oath. Even during the nearly one-and-a half-hour ceremony, some MLAs had to be politely told by the Vidhan Sabha staff that they should switch off their mobile phones.

Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Bains seeks his mother's blessings before the session.

As against full treasury benches, bursting with enthusiasm, Opposition benches were deserted as only 25 MLAs were seated here. Prominent among those who were absent were BJP state chief and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son, Inderbir Singh Rana, who won as an Independent.

Sidelights

‘Inquilab Zindabad’ reverberates in House

The Vidhan Sabha reverberated with the slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. This is a slogan that is synonymous with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and his party, Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. In April 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt raised this slogan after hurling a bomb in the central Legislative assembly in Delhi. A number of legislators, who represent the reserved constituencies, raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Jai Baba Saheb’.

Barring three, all administered oath in Punjabi

Barring three legislators, all other newly-elected representatives took oath as Member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) in Punjabi. Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and Abohar legislator Sandeep Jakhar took oath in Hindi, while Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman in Urdu. It took barely a minute for each MLA to be administered oath.

Congress MLA Raja warring coming to attend the Vidhan Sabha with his wife on Thursday. Tribune Photo Pradeep Tewari

Warring greets bathinda urban MLA

A rather noticeable event in the House was the sheer joy visible on the faces of three Congress MLAs — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa — when the name of Jagroop Singh Gill, the newly elected Bathinda Urban MLA, was announced for taking oath. Warring, who had accused former Bathinda Urban MLA Manpreet Singh Badal, of working against him, also got up and shook hands with Gill.

First-timers: Will build new Punjab

Most AAP legislators, especially the first-timers like Labh Singh Ugoke, Dr Amandeep Kaur and Jagdeep Kamboj, talked of how they aimed to be the harbingers of change. “We have to start from the scratch and build a new Punjab for which people voted us,” they said.

First row reserved for would-be ministers?

Those seated on the front row of the treasury benches invluded Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Principal Budh Ram, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Dr Baljit Kaur, giving rise to the speculation to how the possible Cabinet may look like.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Session: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

2
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

3
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

5
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

6
Trending

What was inside the suitcase of IPS officer in the airport security check that made it a 'mutter of grave concern'

7
Diaspora

Indian-American documented dreamer tells lawmakers she'd be forced to leave US without change in immigration system

8
World

Pakistan's anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retired 4-star Army General for 'theft and illegal sale' of crude oil

9
Nation

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

10
Haryana

Punjab now has more responsibility to provide water for SYL canal: Haryana CM

Don't Miss

View All
Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve
Haryana

Bonhomie at Jind mosque on Holi eve

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days
Nation

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Top Stories

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in 45 days

DRDO builds 7-storey complex in Bangalore in 45 days

CM Mann: Anti-graft helpline on Bhagat Singh’s martyrdom day

Anti-graft helpline on Bhagat Singh's martyrdom day: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Gandhis engage with G-23 leaders, Rahul meets Hooda

Gandhis engage with G-23 leaders, Rahul Gandhi meets Bhupinder Hooda

Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA

Europe too buying crude from Russia, says MEA

No word on Wang Yi’s visit

Project in Haryana to mark black spots

Killer roads: Project in Haryana to mark black spots

Panipat chosen for rollout

Cities

View All

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

City looks forward to a colourful Holi

Two nabbed with heroin, drug money

Health employees told to wear uniform during duty hours

Induction of Congress, SAD councillors irks AAP workers

Bhai Gurdas Library at Guru Nanak Dev University goes digital

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer’s house in Zirakpur

2 masked men fire gunshots at lawyer's house in Zirakpur

Chandigarh: 6 of Bishnoi gang booked for making extortion calls

VIP culture still in vogue at Chandigarh railway station

Chandigarh to set up group home for mentally ill in Sector 34

Expired fire extinguishers in Panchkula MC building

Government job for brother of IB officer killed in riots

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Relief for SAD leader Bhatia in a demolition case of 2010

Namdev Chowk bags best roundabout award

Poor start to vax drive for children

Groundwork paid off, will work for Kandi's development, says Dr Ravjot

Fake anti-graft helpline No. doing rounds on social media

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Ensure corruption-free admn in MC offices: Commissioner

Parked car catches fire near bus stand

MC struggles to meet budget income target

Three fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Get fire NOC in 30 days or face action: MC to building owners

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Patiala MC office not fire safe

Civil surgeon visits centres at Bahadurgarh and Jalalpur