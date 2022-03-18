86 first-time legislators take oath in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 17

The first session of the 16th Vidhan Sabha convened today was different than that of previous Assemblies, as 86 first-time MLAs took oath. Both the Leader of the House, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Pro tem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar are also first-time MLAs.

Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann on his way to Assembly. Pradeep Tewari

By far, this is the first time that such a large number of “newbies” have made it to the House. As a result, even the CISF personnel posted at the roundabout just outside the Vidhan Sabha, too, had trouble recognising the newly-elected MLAs. The MLAs had not been allotted the government vehicles and came on their own private vehicles, many with their excited family members.

Gone was the hustle bustle created by the police escort vehicles of politicians seen in each session. In place of these police vehicles were cars full of ordinary party workers gathered near the Vidhan Sabha, giving the feel of a fair.

AAP MLAs come out of the Assembly

Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, the MLA from Nabha, came riding a bicycle, saying his entire life he had no other means of transportation. He was stopped by the CISF cops and only after they found his name on the list provided by the Vidhan Sabha, did they let him go.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann

Inside the premises of the decked-up building, the first-time MLAs and families of some of them seemed lost, even as they revelled being in the media glare. Malout MLA Dr Baljit Kaur’s husband Daljit Singh and daughters Navneet and Rheadeep stood on one side. “We are really proud of her and enjoy seeing her basking in glory. But we don’t want to get carried away like families of traditional politicians. Her political foray is her way of giving back to society,” they said.

Inside the House, the newly-elected MLAs were administered oath of office by Nijjar. Just before the session started formally, Aman Arora of AAP walked across the floor and greeted all Opposition MLAs. First, 12 women MLAs were administered oath. This was followed by their male colleagues being called out one by one and being administered oath. Even during the nearly one-and-a half-hour ceremony, some MLAs had to be politely told by the Vidhan Sabha staff that they should switch off their mobile phones.

Anandpur Sahib MLA Harjot Bains seeks his mother's blessings before the session.

As against full treasury benches, bursting with enthusiasm, Opposition benches were deserted as only 25 MLAs were seated here. Prominent among those who were absent were BJP state chief and Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma, Akali MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia, Congress MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh and his son, Inderbir Singh Rana, who won as an Independent.

Sidelights

‘Inquilab Zindabad’ reverberates in House

The Vidhan Sabha reverberated with the slogans of ‘Inquilab Zindabad’. This is a slogan that is synonymous with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh and his party, Hindustan Socialist Republican Association. In April 1929, Bhagat Singh and BK Dutt raised this slogan after hurling a bomb in the central Legislative assembly in Delhi. A number of legislators, who represent the reserved constituencies, raised slogans of ‘Jai Bhim’ and ‘Jai Baba Saheb’.

Barring three, all administered oath in Punjabi

Barring three legislators, all other newly-elected representatives took oath as Member of the legislative Assembly (MLA) in Punjabi. Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and Abohar legislator Sandeep Jakhar took oath in Hindi, while Mohammad Jamil Ur Rehman in Urdu. It took barely a minute for each MLA to be administered oath.

Congress MLA Raja warring coming to attend the Vidhan Sabha with his wife on Thursday. Tribune Photo Pradeep Tewari

Warring greets bathinda urban MLA

A rather noticeable event in the House was the sheer joy visible on the faces of three Congress MLAs — Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa — when the name of Jagroop Singh Gill, the newly elected Bathinda Urban MLA, was announced for taking oath. Warring, who had accused former Bathinda Urban MLA Manpreet Singh Badal, of working against him, also got up and shook hands with Gill.

First-timers: Will build new Punjab

Most AAP legislators, especially the first-timers like Labh Singh Ugoke, Dr Amandeep Kaur and Jagdeep Kamboj, talked of how they aimed to be the harbingers of change. “We have to start from the scratch and build a new Punjab for which people voted us,” they said.

First row reserved for would-be ministers?

Those seated on the front row of the treasury benches invluded Harpal Cheema, Aman Arora, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Narinder Kaur Bharaj, Baljinder Kaur, Saravjit Kaur Manuke, Principal Budh Ram, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Dr Baljit Kaur, giving rise to the speculation to how the possible Cabinet may look like.