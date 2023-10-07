'86 Saka Nakodar Case: SIT set up, state counsel tells High Court

Phagwara, October 6
More than 37 years after the killing of four youths in Nakodar during a protest against the sacrilege incident, the state counsel today informed the High Court about setting up of a SIT to probe the 1986 Saka Nakodar case.
The four youngsters — Ravinder Singh Littran, Harminder Singh, Baldhir Singh and Jhilman Singh — were reportedly shot by the police. The petition was filed by Baldev Singh, father of Littran. The killings had taken place on February 4, 1986, and the bodies of the victims were cremated by the authorities.
The counsel is expected to provide information regarding composition of SIT tomorrow. The matter had been investigated by Justice Gurnam Singh Commission in October 1986, but the report was not made public.
