877 farm fires in Punjab, 83% in 6 days of May

Mohit Khanna
Patiala, May 6
Of the 877 farm fires since April 1, 731 incidents, 83 per cent, have been reported in the first six days of May.
The maximum farm fires, 172, were witnessed on May 2 followed by 168 on May 5. A total of 133 incidents of stubble burning were reported today.
So far, Bathinda has witnessed maximum farm fires (104) followed by Mansa (91), Fazilka (87), Kapurthala (70), Ferozepur (58), Muktsar (55), Patiala and Sangrur reported 66 incidents each.
A total of 2,520 incidents of farm fires were reported during the corresponding period in 2023, while 5,973 incidents of crop residue burning were reported during the same period in 2022.
One of the primary factors contributing to wheat residue burning is its diminished viability as cattle feed. Earlier, the wheat residue was used as cattle feed, but the summer and spring maize are preferred by farmers as alternatives and the area under spring and summer maize, which is also considered a water-guzzling crop, is also increasing each year.
Adarshpal Vig, Chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, said, “While burning paddy residue, farmers talk about a small window period between the paddy harvesting and sowing of wheat crop, whereas there is ample time in the management of wheat straw.”
Dr MS Bhullar, Director Extension, Punjab Agricultural University, said farmers should abstain from such practice. “There is nothing in the wheat crop which can be considered waste. The residue serves as a perfect fodder for cattle. The roots of the wheat plant easily incorporate in the soil and help in improving soil health,” said Bhullar.
