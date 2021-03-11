9,000 doctors, paramedics to be hired: Minister

Tribune News Service

Mansa/chandigarh, April 23

The health facilities are set to get a shot in the arm with the recruitment of around 9,000 doctors and paramedics in the state in the coming months. This was stated by Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla while presiding over a state-level event organised to observe World Malaria Day here on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Singla said: “To ensure safety of the people from vector-borne diseases, the government will soon buy 100 fogging machines worth Rs 50 lakh. The government is committed to providing the best health infrastructure to people. Free treatment for vector-borne diseases is already being provided at government-run hospitals.”

Meanwhile, the PSPCL has started a drive to hire 1,690 workers. In a circular issued today, it said 1,690 posts of assistant lineman would be filled. The posts would be advertised on April 30 along with minimum qualification criteria. —