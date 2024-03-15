9 Assembly segments under Sangrur, tough task for Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sushil Goyal
Sangrur, March 14
The AAP today took lead among various political parties by announcing Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Cabinet Minister for Sports and Youth Services, as its candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency. With the announcement, the AAP is likely to remain ahead of other political parties in running the election campaign in the days to come. But for Meet Hayer campaigning will take some time to pick up speed as he is an MLA from Barnala assembly constituency.
Some local residents while talking to The Tribune were of the view that Meet Hayer would have to work hard in all nine Assembly constituencies, especially five of Sangrur district. They also opined that in the past several years Meet Hayer had kept himself restricted to Barnala, from where he was elected twice on the AAP ticket in 2017 and 2022.
However, party cadre feels that the party will gain in a big way as it has announced candidates on more than half LS seats in the state even as other parties are still thinking about announcing their candidates.
People from Barnala said there was mixed response on the allotment of AAP’s ticket to Meet Hayer, but added that he would leave no stone unturned in winning Sangrur LS seat. On the other some section of residents expressed disappointment over the functioning of the AAP.
In case of SAD(A), it is almost certain that Simranjit Singh Mann, president of SAD (A) and present MP from Sangrur, will contest from here as he had won from here twice, first in 1999 and then in the 2022 byelection.
The names of other candidates of different political parties that are doing the rounds include Parminder Singh Dhindsa (SAD), Vijay Inder Singla and Dalvir Singh Goldy (Congress), Daaman Thind Bajwa and Arvind Khanna (BJP).
