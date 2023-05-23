9 given officiating charge of DC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

With nine DCs proceeding for the mid-career training at the LBSNAA, Mussoorie, nine other IAS officers have been given officiating charge of DCs till June 16.

Faridkot DC Vineet Kumar has been given the additional charge of Fazilka, Commissioner, MC, Amritsar, Sandeep Rishi will officiate as the DC, Tarn Taran, Bathinda ADC Palavi will officiate as Bathinda DC, Chief Administrator, JDA, Deepshikha Sharma will officiate as Jalandhar DC.

MC Commissioner, Patiala, Aditya Uppal will officiate as the Patiala DC, Director, State Transport, Amandeep Kaur will officiate as the Ropar DC and MC Commissioner, Bathinda, Rahul, will officiate as the Muktsar DC. The charge of the Sangrur DC has been given to Varjeet Walia, ADC, Sangrur, while ADC Mansa T. Benith will officiate as the Mansa DC.