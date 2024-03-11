Abohar: 9 jobless teachers taken into preventive custody

Abohar, March 10
Minutes before Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian arrived at Killianwali village to inaugurate a fishery project, the ETT-TET Pass Unemployed Teachers’ Union organised a protest.
Protesters raised slogans against the government for “backtracking” on the assurances ahead of the 2022 poll. As a result, cops took nine leaders into preventive custody. Union leaders Balihar Singh and Bunty Kamboj said they had gathered to condemn the anti-employee attitude of the government towards their genuine demands.
