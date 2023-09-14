 9 of Punjabi origin in fray for Manitoba provincial elections : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • 9 of Punjabi origin in fray for Manitoba provincial elections

9 of Punjabi origin in fray for Manitoba provincial elections

9 of Punjabi origin in fray for Manitoba provincial elections


Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, September 13

As many as nine candidates of Punjabi origin are in the fray for Manitoba provinical polls in Canada for which the polling is scheduled to be held on October 3 for all 57 constituencies.

Parties relying on South Asians

The two major political outfits — NDP and PC — are not only banking heavily on South Asians in general and Punjabis in particular, but they have also given ‘adequate representation’ to their communities by fielding them

The two major political outfits — National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Progressive Conservative Party (PC) — are not only banking heavily on South Asians in general and Punjabis in particular, but they have also given “adequate representation” to their communities by fielding them.

In the final list, Progressive Conservative Party (PC) has fielded Navraz Brar from Burrows, Sumit Chawla from The Maples, Kirt Hayer from St. Boniface and Paramjit Shahi from Fort Richmond.

While, New Democratic Party (NDP) has fielded sitting MLA Diljeet Brar from Burrows, Jasdeep Devgan from Mc Phillips and sitting MLA Mintu Brar from The Maples. Another punjabi Manjit Kaur Gill is contesting from Waverley on Green party ticket and Amarjit Singh has been contested as independent from Southdale.

In 2019 assembly polls, two Punjabis- Daljeet Brar and Mintu Sandhu won the polls in Manitoba in Canada.

Diljeet Brar, who originally belongs to Bhangchari village in Muktsar district and he belongs to the family of educationist. , Diljeet had migrated to Canada in 2010 along with his wife Navneet Kaur and is settled in Winnipeg. Both of them are alumni of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. He also worked in Manitoba agriculture department till 2018.

While Mintu immigrated to Canada with his parents at a age of 16 in 1989 and he is living in The Maples for past 34 years. He owned and operated his gas station business for 18 years. Mintu also worked to help modernize transportation system in Manitoba and created jobs during his four years term on Manitoba Infrasturture’s Motor Transport Board.

Mintu Sandhu immigrated to Canada as a teenager and has lived in The Maples for 30 years. He worked his way up to a leadership position at one of Winnipeg’s largest taxicab companies. He was first elected in 2019 and has advocated to improve the MPNP program and advance family reunification, help internationally trained nurses work in Manitoba and ensure taxi drivers received wage protection during the pandemic. He stood with families whose loved ones died during a Covid-19 outbreak at the Maples Personal Care Home. He and his wife Inderjiit have three children.

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

2
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

3
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

4
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

5
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

6
Diaspora

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

8
Haryana

Faridabad: Despite CM’s announcement, MC takeover of colony hangs in balance

9
Chandigarh

Five-day rain forecast in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...

First meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence

INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon

The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Education revolution has begun in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating ‘School of Eminence’

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres