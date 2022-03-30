9 office-bearers of various Punjab boards, corporations resign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

Following the formation of Aam Adami Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, as many as nine non-official office-bearers of various boards and corporations have resigned.

Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of Chief Minister’s Office said that those who have resigned from these boards/corporations included Mandi Board Chairman Lal Singh, Puncofed Chairman Avtar Singh and PRTC Chairman Satwinder Singh.

Apart from these, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) Director Harmesh Chandar, Infotech’s Vice Chairman Kartik Wadhera, Directors Manjit Singh Saroya, Satish Kansal, Surjit Singh Bhoon and Naresh Pruthi have also resigned.