9 toll plazas shut in a year, says minister

Chandigarh, April 20

The government has shut as many as nine toll plazas in its tenure of one year.

Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has said, “Keeping the interest of the state residents in mind, these toll plazas have been shut down and more such toll plazas will also be closed in the days to come.”

Minister ETO said that the Punjab Government has closed down a total of nine toll plazas, namely the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una 1, the Hoshiarpur-Tanda 1, the Ludhiana-Sangrur 2, the High Level Makhu Bridge 1, the Balachaur-Dasuya (Balachaur-Garhshankar-Hoshiarpur-Dasuya) 3, and the Patiala-Samana-Patran 1, among others, over the span of a year.