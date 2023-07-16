Patiala boy dies after reporting diarrhoea, family complains he drank water provided by MC

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 16

A 9-year-old boy, resident of Hira Bagh in Patiala died after complaining of diarrhoea on Sunday. The family of Abhijot alleged he had consumed water provided by the Municipal Corporation.

Jaswinder Singh, a relative of the boy, said Abhijot had complained of diarrhoea on Saturday night after which he was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

As his condition worsened on Sunday, he was taken to Government Rajindra hospital where he died during treatment.

He alleged the boy consumed water provided by the Municipal Corporation water tanker and died due to asphyxiation after the vomit got stuck in his windpipe.

Meanwhile, Patiala Municipal Corporation, Joint Commissioner Jiwanjot Kaur said the water being provided by the civic body is clean and chlorinated. “The MC’s water is being supplied only after proper testing at the government lab. There is no issue in the water. Also, there is no outbreak in the area”, she said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Raminder Kaur said the child was gasping when taken to Government Rajindra hospital and died during treatment.

Asked about the quality of water being provided by the municipal corporation, the Civil Surgeon said a few people in the area have reported stomach pain, but there is no spread of diarrhoea.

She said the cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem examination of the boy. The health officials have also collected water samples from the area for testing.