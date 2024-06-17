916 cops in Patiala Range shifted

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 16

In order to break the nexus of cops, drug peddlers and anti-social elements, as many as 916 police officials have been transferred in the Patiala Range, which comprises four police districts.

The orders follow the recent directions of the DGP to “remove any laxity on part of cops getting postings in their hometowns”.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the police officials from the rank of an ASI to Inspectors covered under the transfer policy have also been transferred from one district to another district of the Patiala Range.

A total of 537 cops have been transferred from Patiala, 188 from Sangrur, 118 from Barnala and 73 from Malerkotla.

“All officials with three-year stint have been shunted out. New officials have been deployed to check illegal activities in areas known as mining, drugs and illegal liquor hotspots,” said a senior police officer.

Patiala Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar confirmed that he had recently held a meeting with all four SSPs and briefed them about the “zero-tolerance policy against drugs, organised and heinous crimes”. “Transfers have been done so that the policing can be done effectively against drug mafia. Cops facing any prior complaints or FIRs will be kept away from public dealing,” he stated.

“Further, I have directed all SSPs to transfer police officials from Constable to Inspector rank on administrative grounds in accordance with the Punjab Police rules and as per the transfer policy issued by the DGP. No police official and Homeguard should be posted in their home subdivision,” said Bhullar.

“I have directed the SSPs not to spare any cop who is involved in corruption or works in connivance with drug traffickers. Such black sheep must be identified,” he said.

