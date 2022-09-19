92-year-old man killed

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: A 92-year-old medical practitioner, Daleep Singh was allegedly strangled to death by unidentified persons at his house in Sarawan Bodla village on Saturday night. A village resident, who visited Daleep’s house on Saturday, found him dead with his hands and legs tied. The deceased used to live alone and the house seemed to be ransacked. The Kabarwala police have registered a case and started an investigation. TNS

Farmer protest tomorrow

Sangrur: Alleging police inaction in a matrimonial dispute case, farmers have announced to gherao the Mehla police station on September 20. “The police had booked the in-laws of Manpreet Kaur two months ago, but no arrests have been made yet. If the police fail to arrest the accused in two days, we will protest,” said a BKU (Ugrahan) leader. The police said that earlier, there were talks of a compromise between the parties. TNS

Minister honours Covid heroes

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra chaired a medical conference conducted by the Pioneer of Medical Sciences here. The programme aimed to recognise and appreciate the contribution of the medical heroes for their exemplary contribution to society, especially during the Covid pandemic. Jouramajra conferred awards upon doctors and paramedical staff such as nurses, ward boys and security guards. TNS

Eight drug peddlers held

Abohar: Eight drug peddlers, four of them women, were held during police raids on Saturday. The police have seized about 500 intoxicating tablets and 100 capsules from them. In four cases registered under the NDPS Act, Anju Rani and her daughter Priyanka, Chhindi and her husband Vijay Kumar, Kiran Rani, Rinku Rani, Ajay Kumar and Narinder were booked. OC

Man booked for wife’s suicide

Abohar: Dharam Pal of Killianwali village has been booked for “abetting” the suicide of his 30-year-old wife Pushpa Rani. They had been married of 10 years. Pushpa reportedly ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan on Saturday. The police handed over the body to her parents after the autopsy. The parents alleged she was being harassed by her husband. OC

5-year-old girl raped

Abohar: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative in a village under the Sadar police station area. The girl has been admitted to Government Hospital here. The accused, Vijay Kumar, has been booked on the complaint of the victim’s mother.