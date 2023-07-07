93-yr-old Ambedkarite passes away

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

Lahori Ram Balley (93), one of the oldest associates of Dr BR Ambedkar, died today of a heart attack at his residence in Jalandhar.

He fought all his life to propagate Ambedkar’s philosophy. Balley was a founder of Bhim Patrika, the longest running Ambedkarite magazine being published since 1958. He also founded the Ambedkar Bhawan Trust in 1972.

He was a member of the All India Samata Sainik Dal founded by Dr Ambedkar. He resigned from the government job on December 6, 1956.

When Dr Ambedkar was critically ill in September 1956, Balley made a promise to him to spread the Ambedkar mission throughout his entire life.

He was also a colleague of KC Sulekh, Nanak Chand Rattu and scholar Diwan Chand Ahir. Balley is survived by three daughters and two sons.